Ramona DeBreaux's Pasta Rustica with Wayfield Foods

Here's a meal that will please the whole family that you can put together in UNDER 30 MINUTES! Ramona has a quick an easy pasta with bright flavors perfect for the summer!

Ingredients:

1 cup (5 oz) cherry tomatoes, halved

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

For the pasta:

4 oz. whole wheat spaghetti (or regular)

½ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated, plus more for topping

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

½ tsp black pepper, coarsely ground

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

Directions:

Combine tomatoes and garlic Add salt and pepper Drizzle with olive oil Bake at 400 degrees for 18 minutes Cook pasta to box instructions Finely chop basil Combine butter, olive oil, pepper and red pepper flakes Add pasta and 1/4 cup saved pasta water Add parmesan Toss with pasta Add tomatos Add finely chopped basil Combine all ingredients and top with parmesan and fresh black pepper

