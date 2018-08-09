Ramona DeBreaux's Peach Crisp Trifle with Wayfield Foods

Your taste buds will thank you after you try making my spin on a peach crisp cobbler trifle! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

For the Crumb Topping

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1/2 cup old fashioned oats

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

• dash of nutmeg

• dash of salt

• 1/3 cup cold unsalted butter , diced into small chunks

For the Peach Filling

• 3 1/2 lbs peaches (about 6-8) peeled, cored and sliced about 3/4in thick

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 2 Tbsp flour

• 2 tsp lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp vanilla

• dash of salt

• dash of cinnamon​

Directions:

Add sugar and flour to peaches, mix well Add lemon juice, vanilla, salt and cinnamon Separately, combine flour, oats, baking powder, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter Place peach mixture in baking dish, top with crisp mixture Bake at 300F degrees until bubbling Top with whipped cream and enjoy!

