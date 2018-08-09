Ramona DeBreaux's Peach Crisp Trifle with Wayfield Foods
Ingredients:
For the Crumb Topping
• 1/2 cup flour
• 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 tsp baking powder
• 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
• dash of nutmeg
• dash of salt
• 1/3 cup cold unsalted butter , diced into small chunks
For the Peach Filling
• 3 1/2 lbs peaches (about 6-8) peeled, cored and sliced about 3/4in thick
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 2 Tbsp flour
• 2 tsp lemon juice
• 1/2 tsp vanilla
• dash of salt
• dash of cinnamon
Directions:
- Add sugar and flour to peaches, mix well
- Add lemon juice, vanilla, salt and cinnamon
- Separately, combine flour, oats, baking powder, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter
- Place peach mixture in baking dish, top with crisp mixture
- Bake at 300F degrees until bubbling
- Top with whipped cream and enjoy!
