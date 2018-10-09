Ramona DeBreaux's Pumpkin Spice Monkey Bread with Wayfield Foods

October 9, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux
Categories: 
Ramona
V FOR LIFE

Your family is going to LOVE pulling apart and devouring this pumpkin spice monkey bread!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • Pumpkin spice-flavored cinnamon rolls (1 can)
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • Pecans (chopped)

Directions:

  1. Open cinnamon roll can and chop cinnamon rolls into quarters
  2. Mix cinnamon roll pieces and 1/2 cup brown sugar in a bag
  3. Melt butter and add 1/2 cup brown sugar
  4. Place rolls into non-stick bundt pan
  5. Top with chopped pecans and cover with butter/brown sugar mix
  6. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes
  7. Cool and flip over
  8. Cover with included icing and more chopped pecans

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

Tags: 
Ramona DeBreaux
Wayfield Foods

Recent Podcast Audio
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Assistant General Manager of Planning Bill Limmer Talks to Maria Boynton about Marta Expansion WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate for Congress Lucy McBath on Gun Violence WVEEFM: On-Demand
National Voter Registration Day WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes