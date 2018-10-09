Ramona DeBreaux's Pumpkin Spice Monkey Bread with Wayfield Foods

Your family is going to LOVE pulling apart and devouring this pumpkin spice monkey bread! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Pumpkin spice-flavored cinnamon rolls (1 can)

1 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter

Pecans (chopped)

Directions:

Open cinnamon roll can and chop cinnamon rolls into quarters Mix cinnamon roll pieces and 1/2 cup brown sugar in a bag Melt butter and add 1/2 cup brown sugar Place rolls into non-stick bundt pan Top with chopped pecans and cover with butter/brown sugar mix Bake at 375 for 25 minutes Cool and flip over Cover with included icing and more chopped pecans

