Ramona DeBreaux's Roasted Garlic Butter Parmesan Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 pounds baby red potatoes, quartered

1/4 cup olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

salt and pepper

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

3/4 cup grated parmesan

1/2 cup unsalted butter

Chopped parsley

1/2 cup turkey bacon bits

Directions:

Add potatoes to lightly salted water Parboil potatoes for 5-8 minutes until fork tender Combine olive oil, garlic, salt, Italian seasoning and parmesan Coat potatoes with mixture Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes Flip after 15 minutes Drizzle with melted butter and parsley Top with chopped turkey bacon

