Ramona DeBreaux's Roasted Garlic Butter Parmesan Potatoes

with Wayfield Foods

February 27, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
Categories: 
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

You’re going to want to make this side for dinner tonight!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

 

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds baby red potatoes, quartered
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 3/4 cup grated parmesan
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • Chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup turkey bacon bits

 

Directions:

  1. Add potatoes to lightly salted water
  2. Parboil potatoes for 5-8 minutes until fork tender
  3. Combine olive oil, garlic, salt, Italian seasoning and parmesan
  4. Coat potatoes with mixture
  5. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes
  6. Flip after 15 minutes
  7. Drizzle with melted butter and parsley
  8. Top with chopped turkey bacon

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

Tags: 
Ramona DeBreaux
Wayfield Foods
Sponsored Content

Recent Podcast Audio
Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Party Chair Talks Debate and State Capitol Arrest WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes