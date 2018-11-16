Ramona DeBreaux's Roasted Veggie & Cheese Stuffed Chicken

This stuffed chicken is the perfect, hearty dish for the fall! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped tomatoes

Chicken breasts

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 bag uncooked spinach

4 tablespoons chopped garlic

Chopped red onion

Sliced or grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Oil and salt tomatoes and roast at 400 for 20 minutes Butterfly slice chicken breasts Ad butter and olive oil to pan with spinach In a separate pan, saute chicken cut side down Stuff with spinach, garlic and roasted tomatoes Fold chicken over and secure with toothpick Season with black pepper, salt and garlic Add onion Remove toothpick and flip when golden brown Add spinach, tomatoes and cooking liquid Simmer and reduce liquid Flip chicken when golden Top with parmesan cheese

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!