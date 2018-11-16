Ramona DeBreaux's Roasted Veggie & Cheese Stuffed Chicken

with Wayfield Foods

November 16, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

This stuffed chicken is the perfect, hearty dish for the fall!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped tomatoes
  • Chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 bag uncooked spinach
  • 4 tablespoons chopped garlic
  • Chopped red onion
  • Sliced or grated parmesan cheese

 

Directions:

  1. Oil and salt tomatoes and roast at 400 for 20 minutes
  2. Butterfly slice chicken breasts
  3. Ad butter and olive oil to pan with spinach
  4. In a separate pan, saute chicken cut side down
  5. Stuff with spinach, garlic and roasted tomatoes
  6. Fold chicken over and secure with toothpick
  7. Season with black pepper, salt and garlic
  8. Add onion
  9. Remove toothpick and flip when golden brown
  10. Add spinach, tomatoes and cooking liquid
  11. Simmer and reduce liquid
  12. Flip chicken when golden
  13. Top with parmesan cheese

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

Tags: 
Wayfield Foods
Ramona DeBreaux
Sponsored Content

Recent Podcast Audio
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes