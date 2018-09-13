Ramona DeBreaux's Simple Sesame Ginger Salmon with Wayfield Foods

This is THE BEST salmon dish you'll ever have! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Salmon filet

Salt

Pepper

Oil of your choice

Your favorite veggie mix

Soy sauce

Chili ginger sauce

Directions:

Cut slices into skin side of salmon

Salt and pepper salmon

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil

Place salmon into oil skin side down

Saute until skin is crispy

Flip and saute other side

In another pan, saute veggie mix

Season with soy sauce

Add chili ginger sauce

Plate with veggies on the bottom and enjoy!

