Ramona DeBreaux's Simple Sesame Ginger Salmon with Wayfield Foods
September 13, 2018
Ingredients:
Salmon filet
Salt
Pepper
Oil of your choice
Your favorite veggie mix
Soy sauce
Chili ginger sauce
Directions:
Cut slices into skin side of salmon
Salt and pepper salmon
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil
Place salmon into oil skin side down
Saute until skin is crispy
Flip and saute other side
In another pan, saute veggie mix
Season with soy sauce
Add chili ginger sauce
Plate with veggies on the bottom and enjoy!
