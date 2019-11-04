Ramona DeBreaux's Soul Food Eggrolls
with Wayfield Foods
November 4, 2019
This is an AMAZING way to use up all those yummy Thanksgiving leftovers! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp water
- Eggroll wrappers
- Leftover turkey
- Leftover sweet potatoes
- Leftover mac and cheese
- Leftover collard greens
- Canola oil
- Leftover cranberry sauce
Directions:
- Beat egg and combine with water to make eggwash
- Brush eggwash on eggroll wrapper
- Add turkey, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and collard greens
- Fold corners on top of each other and wrap into a pocket
- Shallow fry egg rolls in canola oil on both sides
- Mix up cranberry sauce for dipping
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!