Ramona DeBreaux's Soul Food Eggrolls

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tsp water

Eggroll wrappers

Leftover turkey

Leftover sweet potatoes

Leftover mac and cheese

Leftover collard greens

Canola oil

Leftover cranberry sauce

Directions:

Beat egg and combine with water to make eggwash Brush eggwash on eggroll wrapper Add turkey, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and collard greens Fold corners on top of each other and wrap into a pocket Shallow fry egg rolls in canola oil on both sides Mix up cranberry sauce for dipping

