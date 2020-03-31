Ramona DeBreaux's Springtime Lemon Tarts

It's time to dive back into Ramona's kitchen to cook up some treats for springtime! These lemon tarts are so easy, so cute and so tasty! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1 box ready-to-bake roll-out pie crusts

1 can lemon creme (found in the baking section)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Scoop lemon filling into storage bag Remove a small corner of the bag Lightly flour surface and roll out crust Gently shape into small muffin tin Slowly pipe filling into flower crusts Bake for 6 minutes

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!