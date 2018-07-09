Ramona DeBreaux's Sweet & Salty Grilled Cheese with Wayfield Foods

If you've never tried adding fruit to your grilled cheese, you've GOT to give it a try! The sweetness of blueberries with the saltiness of the bread and cheese is to die for! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Butter

Cheddar Cheese (two slices per sandwich)

Goat Cheese

Fresh Blueberries (halved)

Directions:

Spread mayo on tops of bread Heat olive oil and butter Lay bread mayo-side down Add cheddar cheese Add goat cheese Add blueberries Top and flip Cook until both sides are golden brown

