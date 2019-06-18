Ramona DeBreaux's Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai

Love Pad Thai, but trying to watch your carbs? You've got to try this incredible, flavorful Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

FOR THE ZUCCHINI NOODLE PAD THAI

about 2 medium zucchini

2 Tablespoons olive oil (divided)

1 pound chicken breast , cut into small chunks

2-3 large cloves garlic minced or crushed

1 small red bell pepper seeded and sliced thin

3-4 green onions sliced in 1-inch pieces

1 large egg

about 2 cups bean sprouts

1/3 cup roasted peanuts

chopped cilantro for garnish

lime wedges optional

FOR THE SAUCE

2 tablespoons rice vinegar or distilled white vinegar

2 tablespoons fish sauce (or more to taste)

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce or more to taste

sriracha hot sauce options, to taste

OPTIONAL

shrimp

broccoli

more vegetables!

Directions:

Cut the zucchini into noodles or long pasta by using a vegetable spiralizer tool or similar tool. Make the Sauce: in a small bowl, combine the sauce ingredients (rice vinegar, fish sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and chili garlic sauce), set aside. If you want to use sriracha hot sauce, add as much as you like or you can add it afterwards. Heat a large pan on medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of olive oil (reserve the other half for later).Then add zucchini noodles and cook for about 2-3 minutes or until the zucchini noodles are tender. Don't overcook the noodles. The zucchini noodles should be slightly crunchy with a tender bite. Let the noodles rest for about 3 minutes to allow all the moisture to release. Remove the noodles from the pan and drain the excess water. Carefully wipe the same pan remove the excess water, and then re-heat the pan on medium-high heat. Add the remaining olive oil and garlic. Cook the garlic until soft and translucent, about 1 minute. Add the chicken and cook for about 3-4 minutes, or until cooked through. Add the bell peppers and green onions. Cook for about 1-2 minutes or until tender. Add the egg and stir in with the vegetables until the egg is cooked. Add the zucchini noodles back into the same pan, and then add the sauce. Cook for about 1 more minute or until the zucchini noodles are heated through. Then stir in the bean sprouts. Serve with roasted peanuts and cilantro. If you want to add lime wedges, squeeze some fresh lime juice on the noodles right before serving.​​

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!