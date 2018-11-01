Ramona’s Style Watch: 4 Bold Ways To Rock Boots This Fall
You've Gotta See These Shoes
Beware… the styles of boots we’re about to unveil and recommend for fall 2018 really are bold, flashy and maybe even a little surprising!
Fashion Week gave us a glimpse into the 2018 season of textures, patterns and bright hues for fall and winter. The very cool thing is that you can update your wardrobe with a few simple additions at every price point. Let’s get started!
The Lady in Red
The ultimate femme fatale, this is popping off, and red is a red-hot trend right now. From patent leather to suede to pelted check, you can't go wrong!
Leopard
This trend never really went away; it just made a comeback in a variety of heel shapes, heights and prices. Even Walmart has a pair (sold out in my size).
Plaid
I was skeptical about this initially but after I saw the over-the-knee plaid boots in person I “checked” my own perspective. What I like about the business plaids is that you can mix textures and it’s OK for the most part. See for yourself!
Finessed Sequins
There is something so 1980s Disco about this trend but it keeps reinventing itself -- even I held back when the gaudier crystal-studded boots made their debut last year. But it's back, and the slouchy triangled block heel from the '90s is also popping up at retailers everywhere.
Be sure to check out these 2018 styles in a variety of prices that fit any budget!