Ramona’s Style Watch: 4 Bold Ways To Rock Boots This Fall

Beware… the styles of boots we’re about to unveil and recommend for fall 2018 really are bold, flashy and maybe even a little surprising!

Fashion Week gave us a glimpse into the 2018 season of textures, patterns and bright hues for fall and winter. The very cool thing is that you can update your wardrobe with a few simple additions at every price point. Let’s get started!

The Lady in Red

The ultimate femme fatale, this is popping off, and red is a red-hot trend right now. From patent leather to suede to pelted check, you can't go wrong!

​

​

​

Leopard

This trend never really went away; it just made a comeback in a variety of heel shapes, heights and prices. Even Walmart has a pair (sold out in my size).

​

​

​

Plaid

I was skeptical about this initially but after I saw the over-the-knee plaid boots in person I “checked” my own perspective. What I like about the business plaids is that you can mix textures and it’s OK for the most part. See for yourself!

​

​

​

Finessed Sequins

There is something so 1980s Disco about this trend but it keeps reinventing itself -- even I held back when the gaudier crystal-studded boots made their debut last year. But it's back, and the slouchy triangled block heel from the '90s is also popping up at retailers everywhere.

​



​

​

Be sure to check out these 2018 styles in a variety of prices that fit any budget!



​