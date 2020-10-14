Watch an FSO Virtual Conversation with Actress Tina Lifford
Powered by AARP Atlanta
October 14, 2020
Categories:
Actress Tina Lifford (Aunt Vi from “Queen Sugar”) joins V-103's Ramona DeBreaux for a For Sisters Only Virtual conversation powered by AARP Atlanta. Watch the conversation about disrupting aging, inner fitness and health, voter engagement and more.
