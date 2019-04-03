CONGRATULATIONS to Ramona DeBreaux For Being One of Rolling Out's Top 25 Women In Power!

V-103's own Ramona DeBreaux was recently honored by Rolling Out as one of the Top 25 Women In Power! And the entire staff at V-103 couldn't be more proud of our sister, friend and coworker!

Rolling Out selected Ramona as one of its "Sisters with Superpowers" in conjunction with Women's History Month, and celebrated the talented on-air personality's hard work, perseverance and sacrifice. Ramona was chosen among a group that included corporate executive, civic leaders, entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers, and was recognized at an official reception at Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Ramona was also profiled in a story at Rolling Out, where she gave lots of great advice. When asked to name three habits that help her maintain her success, she had three great answers:

"1. My husband and I pray daily for guidance … and the ability to see [God’s] direction clearly. 2. When I have a lot of tasks in front of me I jump in. I know procrastination kills dreams, so I try to eliminate distractions and stay laser focused. 3. I have to arrive early everywhere. I was taught that if you are on time you are late. period."



Read the story now at Rolling Out, and send a shout-out to Ramona on our Facebook page!