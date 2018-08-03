Video of Jermaine Dupri’s 25th Anniversary Tour Will Seriously Be So So Def!

So So Def boss Jermaine Dupri recently visited V-103 to announce the upcoming So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour, which is coming to 11 cities beginning in October.

After talking to Frank & Wanda In The Morning, the hip-hop and R&B impresario (who launched the careers of Kris Kross, Da Brat, Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow and many others) sat down in our studios to talk about his storied record label’s 25-year history. He also shares some of his favorite memories over the past two and a half decades, the musical legacy of So So Def, and exclusive details about the tour, which will hit Atlanta’s Philips Arena on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, August 3. Watch our interview with JD below, and stay tuned to V-103 for more details!