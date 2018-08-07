Groceries: Ludacris Keeps Popping Up At Atlanta Whole Foods Stores

When it comes to hitting grocery stores, it appears that Ludacris is as down to roll out as the rest of us. According to new sources and social media, the Grammy-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur not only likes doing his own grocery shopping, but he's particularly fond of Atlanta-area Whole Foods stores.

One week ago an Atlanta woman (and Hurricane Katrina survivor) named Therra Cathryn shared a long public Facebook post, telling the story of how the man born Chris Bridges made a spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase all of her groceries, totaling around $375. It came at a very critical time for Cathryn, as she was shopping on a gift card that had been electronically given to her by a friend, as she was experiencing a rough financial time. Her groceries (pet food) ended up shuffled in with Luda's, and instead of allowing her to reseparate them when she noticed the mistake and apologized, he paid for the entire load.

"He used his personal light to fire up my own," Cathryn said in her Facebook post, which at press time has 25,000 reactions and has been shared more than 13,000 times. "Isn't that what we should be doing for each other? I think it is," she continued. "Be like Ludacris y'all."

Picking up the story, The New York Times reported today that Ludacris has not only been spotted many times at Whole Foods by many of his ATL constituents, but he's also been seen buying his own bread and butter (or whatever he likes... Chicken + Beer too, probably) at grocery stories around the globe, from California to Toronto.

I saw @Ludacris shopping at the grocery store in Toronto. I hope you enjoy your time in the freezing temps ---- — Maddie Page (@theblondedev) February 14, 2016

@Ludacris my boy spotted you out here in Oxnard at the whole foods but he was scared to say hi. You here just chilling in the 805? — Emmanuel Ortiz (@RoyceIsTheKing) August 13, 2016

Luda's not the only Atlanta rapper that loves Whole Foods. The Times story also points to tweets from people who've seen crunk king Lil' Jon getting his nutritious shop on at the stores. And the pricy, Amazon-owned, organic-heavy grocery chain has also won over Waka Flocka Flame, who admitted during an "Ask Me Anything" public Reddit interview that Whole Foods is actually his favorite restaurant. Even Andre 3000 name-dropped Whole Foods in the remix to Lloyd's song "I Want You."

So if you ever want to know where your favorite Atlanta entertainers are secretly hanging out, you might want to try the hot bar or any particular aisle at Jeff Bezos' chain of expensive stores. Hey, it's better than that Rally's Big Boi said he used to enjoy on "Elevators." Shout-out to Atlanta for keeping it healthy and having the spare change to not only afford fancy groceries for themselves, but buying them for others. Lend us some money for that organic raw cane sugar, Dre -- we are your neighbors!