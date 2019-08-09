[LISTEN] Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Drop "Hot Girl Summer" Anthem

After teasing us on Instagram live a few weeks back, the highly anticipated Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj collab dropped! The single was supposed to drop August 2nd but Megan pushed it back to make room for Nicki to hop on the boat.

The summer closeout anthem “Hot Girl Summer” produced by Juicy J, Bone Collector & Crazy Mike with Ty Dolla $ign singing on the chorus has both Megan & Nicki spitting presumptuous verses that are serving straight boss chick vibes.

“And who gon’ tell him that my b____ is getting her degree…& when we say it’s Hot Girl Summer, we ain't talking bout degrees” - Nicki

You can have beauty and brains ladies.

Megan, the captain of the boat, has had women all summer (including me) driving with her and this is the perfect song that is bringing females rappers together on one track. It even samples the City Girls “Act Up” which is a good look because the internet has been trying to pin all of these talented women against each other while they came together to show that we can win with unity.

“Don’t run from me frieeennnd!!”

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think @V103Atlanta on twitter

Video of Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Ty Dolla $ign

