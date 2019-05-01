Chris Kelly of Kris Kross

Courtesy of DJ Nabs

Remembering Chris Kelly of Atlanta's Superstar Rap Group Kris Kross

Passed away 6 years ago today

May 1, 2019
Categories: 
News

"Chris Kelly was more than a teen rap star. He was a fiercely loyal family guy,  a brave friend and a leader." -- DJ Nabs.

V-103 is sending a big Rest In Peace to Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly of Atlanta's global superstar rap group Kris Kross, and much love to Jermaine Dupri and the entire So So Def family!

 

 

 

 

Watch this throwback performance of Kris Kross performing on The Arsenio Hall Show with Jermaine Dupri and DJ Nabs!

Tags: 
kris kross
Jermaine Dupri
DJ Nabs
Chris Kelly
So So Def

Recent Podcast Audio
APS Urges Patience As Graduation Location Changes WVEEFM: On-Demand
Presidential Candidate Booker On Delivering On Promises To Blacks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Congressman David Scott says Veterans Need More and Earlier Intervention WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fmr NFL and UGA Player on Mandatory Recess for K-5 WVEEFM: On-Demand
Abortion Bill Passes: Atl OB-GYN Fears Impact on Female Mortality WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kamala Harris - Let's Speak Truth - Rally at Morehouse College WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes