Remembering Chris Kelly of Atlanta's Superstar Rap Group Kris Kross

"Chris Kelly was more than a teen rap star. He was a fiercely loyal family guy, a brave friend and a leader." -- DJ Nabs.

V-103 is sending a big Rest In Peace to Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly of Atlanta's global superstar rap group Kris Kross, and much love to Jermaine Dupri and the entire So So Def family!

Thank you #KrisKross for tellin @jermainedupri I was dope and featuring me on my FIRST intro to the world on #DaBomb. Wish I could turn back the hands. #ripchriskelly https://t.co/WjQ0uMELUH — Shawntae Harris (@sosobrat) May 1, 2019

Watch this throwback performance of Kris Kross performing on The Arsenio Hall Show with Jermaine Dupri and DJ Nabs!