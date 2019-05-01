Remembering Chris Kelly of Atlanta's Superstar Rap Group Kris Kross
Passed away 6 years ago today
"Chris Kelly was more than a teen rap star. He was a fiercely loyal family guy, a brave friend and a leader." -- DJ Nabs.
V-103 is sending a big Rest In Peace to Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly of Atlanta's global superstar rap group Kris Kross, and much love to Jermaine Dupri and the entire So So Def family!
-------- #Chriskelly forever!! #kriskross pic.twitter.com/zYi0LkrluF— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) May 1, 2019
Thank you #KrisKross for tellin @jermainedupri I was dope and featuring me on my FIRST intro to the world on #DaBomb. Wish I could turn back the hands. #ripchriskelly https://t.co/WjQ0uMELUH— Shawntae Harris (@sosobrat) May 1, 2019
A friendship bigger than the industry ...rest easy my guy. ----#ChrisKelly #kriskross #DJNabs #Sosodef #brothers https://t.co/1TUpc2FobB— DJ NABS (@djnabsinlab) May 1, 2019
Watch this throwback performance of Kris Kross performing on The Arsenio Hall Show with Jermaine Dupri and DJ Nabs!