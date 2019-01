School Closings due to winter weather Tuesday in Atlanta!

Many school districts and counties around the Metro Atlanta area are closed on Tuesday, or at the very least delayed, due to the expected snow and ice.

Here are the closings for Tuesday:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Atlanta Classical Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:11am

Atlanta Public Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:01am

Bartow County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:54pm

Bremen City Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:11pm

Carroll County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:18pm

Carrollton City Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:43pm

Cherokee Charter Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:04pm

Cherokee County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:36pm

Clayton County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:36pm

Cobb County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:15pm

Coweta County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:31pm

Dalton Public Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:01pm

Decatur City Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:38pm

Fannin County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:04pm

Floyd County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:08pm

Fulton County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:51pm

Genesis Innovation Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:06am

Gilmer County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:48am

Haralson County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:13pm

Heard County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:39pm

KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:27pm

Lumpkin County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:36pm

Marietta City Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:48am

Murray County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:12pm

Paulding County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:37pm

Pickens County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:32pm

Polk County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:26pm

Resurgence Hall Charter

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:47pm

Rome City Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:58pm

The Kindezi School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:15am

Towns County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:04pm

Trion City Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:06pm

Union County Schools

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:37pm

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Angels Academy of Atlanta

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:32pm

Anointed Word Christian Sch/Ellenwood

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:48am

Arlington Christian School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:33pm

Atlanta School For Deaf

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:08pm

Basix Knowledge Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:37pm

Ben Franklin Academy

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:08pm

Bright Futures - Atlanta

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:14pm

Camelot Christian Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:39pm

Coweta Charter Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:36pm

Cross of Life Christian Montessori

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:49am

Crossroads Christian Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:01pm

Cumberland Academy of Georgia

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:37pm

Decatur 1st United Methodist Preschool

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:31pm

Dominion Christian High

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:38pm

Fellowship Christian School

Closed Tuesday After school activities cancelled - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:37pm

Fulton Leadership Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:38pm

High Meadows School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:04pm

Holy Innocents' Episcopal

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:15pm

Howard School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:03pm

Intown Community School

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:41pm

King's Ridge Christian School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:37pm

Kings Way Christian

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:40pm

Lakeview Academy

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:06pm

Lyndon Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:13pm

MJCCA Sunshine Sch./ Half Day

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:03pm

MJCCA Weinstein Sch./ Half Day

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:19pm

Mount Pisgah Christian School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:08pm

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:39pm

Northwoods Montessori

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:08pm

Oak Mountain Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:40pm

Richards Christian Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:14pm

Solid Rock Academy - Fayetteville

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:49pm

St. Francis Day School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:03pm

St. Pius X Catholic High

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:36pm

The Cottage School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:46pm

The Heritage School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:23pm

The Spanish Academy-Buckhead (Covenant)

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:45pm

The Spanish Academy-Buckhead (P'Tree P)

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:47pm

The Spanish Academy-East Cobb

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:47pm

Wood Acres School

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:03pm

Woodward Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:13pm

Zion Baptist Academy - Marietta

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:03pm

CHILDCARE:

Apostles Luthern Child

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:31pm

BB's Academy of Angels

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:19pm

Bright Minds Childcare - Riverdale

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:32pm

Cokes Chapel Childcare Center

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:35pm

Excell Preparatory Center

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:38pm

Frazer Center

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:53pm

Little Angels Preschool and Childcare

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:03pm

Little Leaders Academy of Arts

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:48pm

Little Scholars Academy - Atlanta

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:20pm

MJCCA Sunshine Sch./Full Day

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:08pm

Mount Pisgah Christian Preschool

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:21pm

New Salem Baptist Preschool

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:46pm

Piedmont Academy & Early Learning Cntr

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:08pm

Premier Learning Academy

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:21pm

Success Kids Learning Center

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:46pm

Walk Leap Grow Early Learning

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:39pm

Young Mindz Preschool Academy

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:26pm

COLLEGES:

Carver Bible College

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:02pm

Chattahoochee Tech - All Campuses

Closed Tuesday All Campuses - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:39 pm

Ga Highlands College/All Campuses

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:09pm

Georgia Gwinnett College

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:37pm

Georgia Institute of EMS

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:38pm

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:27pm

Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:40pm

Georgia State University

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:36pm

Gwinnett Technical College

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:45pm

Kennesaw State - All Campuses

Closed Tuesday Monday PM Classes Still Scheduled - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:41 pm

Lanier Technical College

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:04pm

Luther Rice Seminary

Closed - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:14pm

North Georgia Tech - All Campuses

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:36pm

Reinhardt University - All Campuses

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:52pm

Univ. of North Georgia - All Campuses

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 04:09pm

University of West Georgia

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:32pm

West GA Technical College - All Campuses

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:38pm

University Systems of Georgia

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:52pm

The following governments are also closed:

City of Atlanta Government

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:15am

City of South Fulton Government

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:08pm

Cobb County Government

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:51pm

Cobb Public Health Centers

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 01:14pm

DeKalb Community Service Board

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:53pm

DeKalb County Superior Court

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:50pm

East Point City Government

Closed Tuesday Opening Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 03:31 pm

Fulton County Courts

Closed Tuesday Public Safety Agencies Report - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:13 am

Fulton County Government

Closed Tuesday Public Safety Agencies Report - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:12 am

Johns Creek City Government

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 12:49pm

Polk County Government

Opening at 11:00 AM Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 02:15pm

State of Georgia Government

Closed Tuesday - Last Updated: 01/28/2019 11:14am

Check out the School Closings page over at Fox 5 Atlanta for constant updates.