Schools Out! Free Summer Meals

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is on mission to end hunger.

Nearly 63 % of children in Georgia’s public schools are eligible for the free and reduced lunch programs but only 17% have access to lunch during the summer when school lets out.

During the summer months thousands of meal sites are available across the state.

Families can text FOOD GA to 877-877 to find summer feeding sites near them. All children 18 years old and younger eat free!

For a full list of locations, visit acfb.org.