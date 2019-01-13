The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee has an entire week devoted to reducing the environmental impact of The Super Bowl

Just a few more weeks until all eyes are on Atlanta, home of Super Bowl LIII. Thousands of visitors will blanket the city’s streets but before the crowd arrives, NFL “Green Week” kicks off. The National Football League, The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee and Verizon have a planned a “green week” that is designed to “reduce the environmental impact” of the plenitude of Super Bowl activities that will take over Atlanta.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Tree Plantings, Bellwood Boys & Girls Club

9AM

Representatives from the NFL, Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, Verizon and Trees Atlanta will plant over two dozen trees at the Bellwood Boys & Girls Club.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Super Kids-Super Sharing, Infinite Energy Center’s Forum – Exhibit Hall A

9AM

For the past few weeks, over 100 schools in the Metro-Atlanta area have been collecting donated books, pieces of sports equipment, school supplies and games to bring to the Super Kids-Super Sharing event that will help local children in need.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Super Bowl LIII E-Waste Recycling Rally Zoo Atlanta, Cherokee Avenue Entrance

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. FREE

Open to the public

This is your chance to be a responsible human and recycle those old computers, printers, monitors, cell phones and televisions. The first 250 families bringing in items will receive a gift bag. Everyone who participates in the recycling rally will receive discounted admission to Zoo Atlanta. Volunteers will be on hand to help you unload your vehicle. Click here for more info on how you can participate.

