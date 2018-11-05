Free Fall Decorations in Your Own Backyard

The holidays are quickly approaching, which for some mean decorating the house in a festive theme. No need to purchase cheesy, plastic decorations. Head outdoors and gather the beautiful colored leaves that are at your disposal!

There are so many different ways that you can utilize nature’s free decorations. You can paint them, preserve them or use them as is. I found a wonderful site that shows you how to repurpose the leaves you find outside.

Got a ton of people coming over and need place cards? Grab some Magnolia leaves, a gold paint marker and your guest list. This site can help you get started.

This holiday season, before you hit the stores, take inventory in your backyard and use a little creativity and save yourself some money!