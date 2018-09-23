Your yoga mat could be toxic to you

September is national Yoga month. Before you grab your mat and head out the door, you might want to rethink about using it. The mat tucked under your arm is more than likely made with PVC. PVC stands for Polyvinyl Chloride the most harmful and toxic plastic.

Yoga itself is great for your body, mind and soul. However, the moment you hit the downward dog pose and breathe deeply, you are now putting your health at risk. You are inhaling the fumes emitted by your PVC made mat.

The great news is that you do not have to stop practicing Yoga, there are plenty of sustainable mats for you to choose from. You can choose a mat made of cork, jute or even natural tree rubber. Mats made out of cork offer some wonderful benefits, including the fact that they are antibacterial and sustainable. Jute mats are completely sustainable, comprised of a vegatable fiber. Another option is is a mat made from a rubber tree. You can find more eco-friendly mat options here.

Once you have your new earth friendly mat, you won't be able to just toss it out since it is made out of plastic. However, there are plenty of ways to repurpose that old mat, find out how.

Happy downward dogging!