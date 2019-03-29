Maxwell Is Releasing EPs of Rare Remixes To Classic Songs From His Debut Album For The Next 5 Fridays

Just in time for his performance Saturday night at V-103 LIVE along with Kem, soul singer extraordinaire Maxwell has just announced that he's releasing five out-of-print EPs collections, each featuring rare and remixed versions of hit songs from his debut album Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite. Beginning today with the release of 'Til The Cops Come Knockin’/The Urban Theme, which features nine tracks, as well as a five-song remix EP of his newest single "Shame," Maxwell will release a new EP every Friday for four more weeks, full of multiple versions of songs that not only launched his career but also came to define and redefine the sound of soul in the '90s.

From a press release: "The five Urban Hang Suite EPs (released via Sony Music’s Certified Classics – Legacy Recordings’ division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip-Hop and R&B catalog) comprise a combination of remixes, alternate versions, MTV Unplugged Live tracks, B-sides, dubs, radio edits, and instrumentals and will launch with the star's first single "…Til the Cops Come Knockin," followed by other hits that defined his early career — “Sumthin’ Sumthin,'” “Til the Cops Come Knockin,’” “Whenever Wherever Whatever” and “Suitelady (The Proposal Jam)”."



Get the two new EPs released today below:

DOWNLOAD: SHAME 508 RMX EP

DOWLOAD: 'Til The Cops Come Knockin'/Urban Theme EP



CLICK HERE for a Maxwell Deep Cuts Playlist with the latest EP releases.

Release Schedule:

EP 1 – Til the Cops Come Knockin’ plus Shame – 3/29

EP 2 – Ascension No One's Gonna Love You, So Don't Ever Wonder/ Seguranca – 4/5

EP 3 – Sumthin’ Sumthin’ – 4/12

EP 4 – Suitelady (The Proposal Jam) – 4/19

EP 5 – Whenever Wherever Whatever – 4/26



Track Listing:

Shame 508 RMX EP

1 - Shame (S508 Cassady Remix)

2 - Shame (W508 Cassady Remix)

3 - Shame (H508 Cyril Hahn Remix)

4 - Shame (H508 Cyril Hahn Remix)

5 - Shame (F508 Wes1 Got It Remix)

6 - Shame (Visual)

7 - Shame (Unsung)

Track Listing for Urban Hang Suite EPs:

EP 1/Til The Cops Come Knockin’/The Urban Theme

1 - Til the Cops Come Knockin' (Cut)

2 - Til the Cops Come Knockin' (Unsung)

3 - Til the Cops Come Knockin' (PT.01) (The Opus)

4 - Til the Cops Come Knockin' (PT.02) (The Opus)

5 - Til the Cops Come Knockin' (PT.03) (Uncut) (The Opus)

6 - Lock You Up N’ Love Fa Days (PT.04) (The Opus)

7 - Lock You Up N’ Love Fa Days (PT.05) (Unsung)

8 - Til The Cops Come Knockin' (Encore Live)

9 - The Urban Theme (Unfaded) (B-Side)

EP 2/Ascension No One's Gonna Love You, So Don't Ever Wonder/ Seguranca

1 - Ascension (No One's Gonna Love You, So Don't Ever Wonder) [The Tribute] (Cut)

2 - Ascension (No One's Gonna Love You, So Don't Ever Wonder) (Uncut)

3 - Ascension (No One's Gonna Love You, So Don't Ever Wonder) (Unsung)

4 - Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder) (Cut) (Radio Edit)

5 - Ascension (Dub Ever Wonder)

6 - Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder) (Unsung)

7 - Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder) (Encore Live)

8 - Seguranca (B-Side)



EP 3/Sumthin' Sumthin

1 - Sumthin' Sumthin' (Cut)

2 - Sumthin' Sumthin' (Unsung)

3 - Sumthin' Sumthin' (Mantra) [Uncut]

4 - Sumthin' Sumthin' (Mantra) [Unsung]

5 - Sumthin' Sumthin' (Mellosmoothe) [Cut]

6 - Sumthin' Sumthin' (Mellosmoothe) [Uncut]



EP 4/Suitelady (The Proposal Jam)

1 - Suitelady (The Proposal Jam) (Cut)

2 - Suitelady (The Proposal Jam) (Unsung)



EP 5/Whenever Wherever Whatever

1 - Whenever Wherever Whatever (MTV Unplugged Live)

2 - Whenever Wherever Whatever (Unsung)

3 - Whenever Wherever Whatever (Espanol)