Kirk Franklin Announces "Long Live Love" Summer Tour and New Album

Kirk Franklin speaks at 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music at Rialto Center for the Arts on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI

Grammy Award winner Kirk Franklin has just announced that he is going on tour this summer. The tour is titled the “Long Live Love” tour, and will kick off July 11, 2019.

The tour is scheduled to hit 25 major cities including Atlanta, and tickets go on sale March 29.. Each ticket sold will include a copy of Kirk Franklin's new LP, also called "Long Live Love.” For more information log on to KirkFranklin.com.

Speaking of Franklin's new album, it is scheduled to be released on May 31. It includes his new hit single “Love Theory,” which is breaking the airwaves all over the country. In case you haven't heard it yet, check out the new video below.




-- Story written by Danje Davis

