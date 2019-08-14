Team up with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for the Million Meal Pack!
Find out how to volunteer here!
August 14, 2019
Strengthening our communities starts with us! Team up with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm on October 5, 2019, as they pack 1 MILLION MEALS to combat food insecurity in the Atlanta community.
Every person that completes a volunteer shift will receive a voucher for a free pair of tickets to a select upcoming Hawks home game.
Come out and have a great time while we build a Neighborhood of Good®.
Click here to volunteer!