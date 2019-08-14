Team up with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for the Million Meal Pack!

Find out how to volunteer here!

August 14, 2019
Categories: 
community
Sports

Strengthening our communities starts with us! Team up with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm on October 5, 2019, as they pack 1 MILLION MEALS to combat food insecurity in the Atlanta community.

Every person that completes a volunteer shift will receive a voucher for a free pair of tickets to a select upcoming Hawks home game.

Come out and have a great time while we build a Neighborhood of Good®.

Click here to volunteer!

Tags: 
atlanta hawks
State Farm
Million Meal Pack
Charity
tickets