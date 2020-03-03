Frank Ski Attends Movie Premiere of Burden

Interviews featuring Usher, Forrest Whitaker, Crystal Fox, & More!

March 3, 2020
Frank Ski & JR
The Morning Culture
Forrest Whitaker
Categories: 
Events

Frank Ski was invited to attend the private screening of the new Andrew Heckler film Burden featuring Forrest Whitaker, Usher, Crystal Fox and many others.  Frank got the chance to catch up with some of the cast and crew of the film during the red carpet and here is what they had to say.

 

Forrest Whitaker

 

Director Andrew Heckler

 

Reverend Jackson

 

Crystal Fox

 

Forrest Whitaker

 

Usher

 

About the Film

Burden is an 2018 American drama film, inspired by true events. The film was produced by Robbie Brenner & Bill Kenright, and was written and directed by Andrew Heckler. The film stars Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper, and Usher. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.

 

Official Movie Trailer

Tags: 
Burden
Movie premiere
Usher
Forrest Whitaker
Crystal Fox
Reverend Jackson
Atlanta

Recent Podcast Audio
Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Party Chair Talks Debate and State Capitol Arrest WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes