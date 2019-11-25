Frank Ski's Top Thanksgiving Restaurant List

November 25, 2019
Frank Ski & JR
The Morning Culture
Thanksgiving Feast Alternatives

Food & Drinks

1. "BEST BUFFETS, VARIETY IS AMAZING" 

Rays Killer Creek
1700 Mansell Road
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-649-0064
$55.00/adult; $27.50/child (ages 5-10)

https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysatkillercreek/upcoming-events

 

Rays In The City
240 Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30303
$50/adult and $25/child (ages 5-10)

https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysinthecity/upcoming-events

 

 

2. "BEST FAMILY STYLE DINING"

Maggiano's 
Atlanta, Perimeter Mall, Cumberland Mall 
$39.99/adult and $17.99/kids

https://www.maggianos.com/

 

 

3. "HEALTHY & NATURAL, VEGAN CHOICES ALSO"

 

Seasons 52
Atlanta, Perimeter, Buford
$29.95/adults $14.00/kids

https://www.seasons52.com/

 

 

4. "A MUST DO EXPERIENCE, BUT BE AWARE - NO RESERVATIONS TAKEN, THERE IS A WAIT"

 

Mary Macs
224 Ponce De Leon Ave
$27.95/adults $14.95/kids

https://www.marymacs.com/

 

ALSO TO GO FAMILY MEALS

4 ppl $89.95 10 ppl $204.05

 

 

5. "MY FINE DINING CHOICE"

 

The Palm Atlanta
3391 Peachtree Road Atlanta
$55/adults $24/kids

https://www.thepalm.com/special/thanksgiving-1/

 

 

THANKSGIVING TO-GO RESTAURANTS
 

"WHY COOK WHEN YOU CAN JUST ORDER AND HEAT IT UP AT HOME"

 

Murphy's Atlanta
997 Virginia Ave NE
https://murphysatlanta.com/

$155 Dinner for 4

Includes Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Ginger Cream; Mixed Green Salad with Walnuts, Pear or Apple, Blue & Cheddar Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette; Roasted Boneless Brined Turkey Breasts with Gravy; Herbed Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage, Bacon, Leeks and Apples, Cranberry Orange Chutney, Apple Cider; Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes; Green Beans with 5-Nut Vinaigrette & Fried Onions, and your choice of Pie: Pumpkin, Georgia Pecan, Tollhouse, or Fuji Apple.

Add to your cart optional Mac & Cheese, extra Stuffing & Wine (sold separately)

 

 

"BEST OPTION FOR A BUSY FAMILY 0R A LA CARTE IF YOU DON'T WANT TO COOK EVERYTHING"

 

This Is It BBQ
Several Atlanta Locations
https://thisisitbbq.com/2019-holiday-menu/

Turkey Package...$159.99 (Save $ 46.35) *serves up to 10 people* Whole or carved turkey, ½ pan of cornbread dressing, ½ pan of veggie, pint of gravy, cranberry sauce (8oz.), 10 corn muffins or 10 Hawaiian rolls, mother lil’s sweet potato pie & gallon of iced tea (Turkey can come whole, carved & panned, fried or hickory smoked)

½ PAN SIGNATURE SIDES...$44.99 Mac & Cheese

  • Green Beans
  • Sweet potato soufflé
  • Xollard greens potato salad
  • CORNBREAD dressing
  • Black-eyed peas
  • Cabbage
  • Cassy rice homemade gravy (pint) $ 4.99
  • Cranberry sauce (8oz.) $ 4.99

 

 

FRANK SKI'S TOP WINES FOR THANKSGIVING

  • Caymus Cabernet $80
  • Austin Hope Cabernet $43
  • Meomi Pinot Noir $17
  • Frank Family Chardonnay $60
  • Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling $9
Thanksgiving alternatives
Restaurant List
HOLIDAYS