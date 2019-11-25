Frank Ski's Top Thanksgiving Restaurant List

1. "BEST BUFFETS, VARIETY IS AMAZING"

Rays Killer Creek

1700 Mansell Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-649-0064

$55.00/adult; $27.50/child (ages 5-10)

https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysatkillercreek/upcoming-events

Rays In The City

240 Peachtree St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30303

$50/adult and $25/child (ages 5-10)

https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysinthecity/upcoming-events

2. "BEST FAMILY STYLE DINING"

Maggiano's

Atlanta, Perimeter Mall, Cumberland Mall

$39.99/adult and $17.99/kids

https://www.maggianos.com/

3. "HEALTHY & NATURAL, VEGAN CHOICES ALSO"

Seasons 52

Atlanta, Perimeter, Buford

$29.95/adults $14.00/kids

https://www.seasons52.com/

4. "A MUST DO EXPERIENCE, BUT BE AWARE - NO RESERVATIONS TAKEN, THERE IS A WAIT"

Mary Macs

224 Ponce De Leon Ave

$27.95/adults $14.95/kids

https://www.marymacs.com/

ALSO TO GO FAMILY MEALS

4 ppl $89.95 10 ppl $204.05

5. "MY FINE DINING CHOICE"

The Palm Atlanta

3391 Peachtree Road Atlanta

$55/adults $24/kids

https://www.thepalm.com/special/thanksgiving-1/

THANKSGIVING TO-GO RESTAURANTS



"WHY COOK WHEN YOU CAN JUST ORDER AND HEAT IT UP AT HOME"

Murphy's Atlanta

997 Virginia Ave NE

https://murphysatlanta.com/

$155 Dinner for 4

Includes Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Ginger Cream; Mixed Green Salad with Walnuts, Pear or Apple, Blue & Cheddar Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette; Roasted Boneless Brined Turkey Breasts with Gravy; Herbed Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage, Bacon, Leeks and Apples, Cranberry Orange Chutney, Apple Cider; Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes; Green Beans with 5-Nut Vinaigrette & Fried Onions, and your choice of Pie: Pumpkin, Georgia Pecan, Tollhouse, or Fuji Apple.

Add to your cart optional Mac & Cheese, extra Stuffing & Wine (sold separately)

"BEST OPTION FOR A BUSY FAMILY 0R A LA CARTE IF YOU DON'T WANT TO COOK EVERYTHING"

This Is It BBQ

Several Atlanta Locations

https://thisisitbbq.com/2019-holiday-menu/

Turkey Package...$159.99 (Save $ 46.35) *serves up to 10 people* Whole or carved turkey, ½ pan of cornbread dressing, ½ pan of veggie, pint of gravy, cranberry sauce (8oz.), 10 corn muffins or 10 Hawaiian rolls, mother lil’s sweet potato pie & gallon of iced tea (Turkey can come whole, carved & panned, fried or hickory smoked)

½ PAN SIGNATURE SIDES...$44.99 Mac & Cheese

Green Beans

Sweet potato soufflé

Xollard greens potato salad

CORNBREAD dressing

Black-eyed peas

Cabbage

Cassy rice homemade gravy (pint) $ 4.99

Cranberry sauce (8oz.) $ 4.99

FRANK SKI'S TOP WINES FOR THANKSGIVING