Watch: Dr. Colleen Kraft Interview.

The Morning Culture interivews Dr. Colleen Kraft and talks about the Coronavirus.

About Dr. Colleen Kraft:

Colleen S. Kraft, MD, is an associate professor in the Department of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases as well as an assistant professor in the Department of Pathology (primary appointment) at Emory University School of Medicine. She is also the director of the Clinical Virology Research Laboratory which is a university service center that performs molecular testing. Research Interests Fecal microbiota transplant Fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) is a method of transferring donor feces by either colonoscopy or nasogastric route to recipients with C. difficile diarrhea. This has proven in the literature to have durable success as a therapy.

At Emory University, we have a large solid organ transplant patient population. Under FDA enforcement discretion, we performed fecal microbiota transplant on 2 patients with solid organ transplant. We were the first to show that solid organ transplant patients could undergo FMT with minimal side effects. Subsequent manuscripts have confirmed our initial observations that this is safe in this population. Other publications related to our work as a fecal transplant at Emory University can be found at www.medicine.emory.edu/fecaltransplant. Clinical care of Ebola virus disease Kraft was one of the physician leaders in the effort at Emory Hospital to receive and care for patients who had contracted Ebola virus disease in West Africa.

Since December 2013, the largest outbreak of Ebola virus disease took place, and healthcare workers were particularly vulnerable to acquisition of this viral infection. Emory University Hospital has had a Serious Communicable Diseases unit since 2001, and she has been a part of the semi-annual drills since 2010. Emory received the first patient on August 2, 2014, with 3 subsequent patients being cared for in the highly specialized unit. Based on the team's clinical observations, the group published numerous papers regarding the clinical care of patients with Ebola virus disease. Kraft was lead author on the paper describing the initial hospital course of our critically ill patient, and our experience with 2 experimental drugs for Ebola virus disease, TKM-100802 and convalescent plasma Associations *American Federation for Medical Research *Infectious Disease Society of America *HIV Medicine Association *American Society for Microbiology *Pan-American Society for Clinical Virology.