Will R. Kelly Survive “Surviving R. Kelly”?

After the debut of “Surviving R. Kelly,” lots of folks will be talking about the six-part Lifetime documentary TV series that will continue over the weekend of first weekend of 2019. And while opinions may differ after people watch each episode of the show, the immediate feeling after watching the first two, titled “Hiding in Plain Sight” and “The Pied Piper of R&B,” it certainly seems like the level of reporting and insight into Kelly’s career, and the accusations against him, are going to be challenging – if even possible – for the man once known as the “king of R&B” to overcome.

We met several women who told stories and made allegations about R. Kelly, from being obsessive about controlling their lives while dating him, to highly inappropriate sexual behavior. All of it together is creating a very complicated story – one that includes Kelly’s own molestation as a child and insecurities over his inability to read and write, but also accuses him of seeking underage girls for sex, and brings more light to his relationship with Aaliyah, as well as the niece of Rockland recording artist Sparkle.

There’s sure to be a big conversation over the debut weekend, and we know you'll be watching. Tell us what you think about the documentary series on our Facebook page. In the meantime, watch the recent interview with Drea Kelly, R. Kelly’s ex-wife who appears in “Surviving R. Kelly” and has visited V-103 multiple times over the years, below: