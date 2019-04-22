1THING: Celebrate Earth Day by Going Green With These Artists

Join The Chainsmokers, Gary Clark Jr., Eli Young Band, and more

April 22, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Categories: 
1Thing

“I stay at the house so I’m not burning fuel” Gary Clark Jr. admits in our latest video sharing your favorite artists’ ways to help the environment.

Related: 7 Easy Things You Can Do This Earth Day to Be More Sustainable

From putting a strict ban on one-time use plastic water bottles to taking a band trip to clean up the beach, April 22 is the perfect excuse to give back to Mother Nature.  

Today we’re recycling one of our favorite videos to celebrate Earth Day. The global holiday gives a great excuse to give back to the earth, with efforts and community events happening in almost 200 countries. From planting trees to cleaning up litter from your neighborhood, there are dozens of organized efforts that can be found with a quick “Earth Day events near me” Google search.

With climate change becoming an increasingly pressing issue, Eli Young BandThe AcesThe ChainsmokersOliver Tree, and Gary Clark Jr. are drilling down to both celebrate Earth Day and change their daily lifestyles to lessen their carbon footprint.  Hear about the 1THING they’re doing to go green in the video above!  

Tags: 
Eli Young Band
The Aces
The Chainsmokers
Oliver Tree
Gary Clark Jr.
Earth Day

