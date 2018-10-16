6LACK and J. Cole Drop “Pretty Little Fears” Video

6LACK is fresh off the release of his album East Atlanta Love Letter, a diverse work of art that’s almost guaranteed to put you deep in your feelings.

Related: 6lack Survives Crash in “Switch” Music Video

The LP includes a number of features including Khalid, Future and J. Cole. 6LACK just dropped a video for the J. Cole-assisted “Pretty Little Fears,” an atmospheric jam about romance and telling it like it is.

A romantic video follows 6LACK and J. Cole with their love interests through highs and lows, showing them on low key dates that focus on love instead of luxury.

Watch the sweet video below:

6LACK’s East Atlanta Love Letter captivates with his signature minimalist beats and icy vocals. The 14-track album also features hit “Switch” and the vibey “Nonchalant” that focus on self-reflection and relationships.