8 Unexpected Places to Find Holiday Gifts

Where to do your holiday shopping

December 12, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Fir tree, decorative cone, sweets, and gifts for holidays.

Stradnic Stanislav | Dreamstime.com

Choosing unique gifts for all of your loved ones can be a daunting and seemingly impossible task. No matter how tough it seems, do not resort to just giving socks! Unless they have little avocados on them.

Related: 1THING: 5 Environmentally Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas

To help you find customizable, thoughtful, and unexpected gifts to fit everyone, here’s a list of eight great places to check. Not sponsored… we just love cute gifts.

Redbubble 

Redbubble is a site that hosts products designed by independent artists. Designs cover basically any interest and can be put onto journals, mugs, T-shirt, stickers, and a whole lot more.  

UncommonGoods 

UncommonGoods has modern gifts that are both visually appealing and functional. The site makes browsing super easy with suggestion categories allowing you to search by demographic, event, price range and more.

Threadless 

Threadless is another place where you can support independent artists. The site sells largely clothing but also offers posters and pillows with stunningly unique designs.

Truly Experiences

Truly Experiences is exactly what it sounds like: a site that helps you gift experiences instead of physical items. They have suggestions for basically any locale and make it easy to find a trip or date that suits your wants.

ThinkGeek 

ThinkGeek is a site that’s perfect for the inner nerd in all of us and offers everything from Star Wars collectables to constellation lamps.

YourSurprise 

YourSurprise offers super personalized items with the ability to customize everything from wine glasses to leather aprons. You can even get chocolate with your own photo on it, count us in.

Etsy 

Ok. Etsy isn’t necessarily unexpected, but it is one of the best gift websites ever. The marketplace has millions of one-of-a-kind items from independent sellers who can often customize things to an extremely personalized level.

Surprise Gift Co.  

Surprise Gift Co. offers both individual items and pre-packed gift boxes that put together the perfect Christmas set. Items such as the Christmas Morning set package together a mug, a candle, pancake mix, and maple syrup.

Want to take non-stop Christmas music with you everywhere you go? Download the RADIO.COM app now and listen to three of our exclusive holiday music channels.

CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

POP GOES CHRISTMAS

COUNTRYFIED CHRISTMAS

Tags: 
christmas gifts

Recent Podcast Audio
Geophysicist Robert Sanders Talks About Earthquake Felt in Atlanta WVEEFM: On-Demand
Georgia Lawmaker Boycotting Gov-Elect Kemp WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils
Jamal Bryant Talks New Levels New Devils WVEEFM: On-Demand
University Scholar Served Ten Years Now Reaches Back To Women Still Inside WVEEFM: On-Demand
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes