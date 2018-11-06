A$AP Rocky and FKA Twigs Share Sci-Fi “Fukk Sleep” Video

The duo also teamed up for FKA’s latest zine edition

November 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
A$AP Rocky and FKA Twigs

Sipa / PictureGroup

A$AP Rocky is a pretty boy turned bad boy in the new video for “Fukk Sleep,” his collab with British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs

Related: A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Drop "Potato Salad"

The trippy visual shows the duo creating chaos in New York City, breaking car windows and ransacking a jewelry store before taking their antics to an upscale restaurant. 

Out-of-this world elements make the video feel like a mini sci-fi film with alien-like characters and mind-bending editing sprinkled throughout. From a club filled with characters that look like they could easily fit into Star Wars to their fantastic outfits, the world they’ve created is definitely somewhere we want to be. 

Watch the NSFW song’s new video below: 

A$AP Rocky also appears with credits in the latest edition of FKA’s digital zine, AVANTgarden. The futuristic shoot is closely aligned with the style of their new video and the two’s otherworldly vibes fit together perfectly. 

Tags: 
ASAP Rocky
A$AP Rocky
FKA Twigs
Fukk Sleep AVANTGargen

Recent Podcast Audio
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
QA1.53_WVEE_Loot-of-Bombasharna_cover WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes