Anderson .Paak Delivers Old-School Soul On New Album 'Ventura'

Get the highlights from his latest release

April 12, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Anderson .Paak (L) and guest pose in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty

Anderson .Paak is delivering an old-school sound with soul that’s impossible to fake. Serving as a sort of sister album to 2018’s OxnardVentura comes less than six months later to continue his odes to the California cities that shaped him.

After loading Oxnard with A-list features, Paak is toning it down with a more stripped-back album that lets his authentic style and thought-provoking lyrics shine through. Even “Make It Better,” a single assisted by the beyond legendary Smokey Robinson, still has Paak’s emotive vocals and melodic genius in the spotlight.

An 11-song tracklist makes it clear that only the best of the best made the cut, with songs spanning from politically-charged  anthems to summer vacation soundtracks.  Teasing was kept light for the album with previously released singles "King James" and "Make It Better" serving as the only previews. 

With a 2019 GRAMMY win and a huge tour just around the corner, Paak is gearing up for a huge year and filling huge expectations with the brand new Ventura. 

