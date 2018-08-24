BTS and Nicki Minaj Team Up For Alternate Version of “Idol”

Kpop superstars BTS are making a leap into the world of mainstream Hip Hop with their brand new collab with Nicki Minaj.

The alternate version of “Idol” features on their repackaging of Love Yourself: Answer, the third part of their wildly popular Love Yourself series that’s due today (August 24). Rumors of the groundbreaking collaboration started swirling when a fan Shazamed the song and accidentally stumbled across the info.

Listen to Nicki Minaj add some Chun Li flare to "Idol" below:

AND watch the track's brand new music video here:

Fans went into a frenzy when the group officially confirmed it, marking a huge step to propell Kpop even further into American music. Nicki Minaj is known for taking risks and this unexpected pairing continues to stake her claim as not only one of the most talented but also one of the most clever queens in music.