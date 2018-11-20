Cardi B Achieves Dream of Buying Her Mom a Lavish House

Get a look inside the New York City home

November 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Cardi B, Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Admedia

Cardi B is a family woman, switching her focus to daughter Kulture after recently having her first child with Offset and always striving to give back to the people who have been there for her from the beginning. 

Related: Netflix Launching Hip Hop Talent Show With Judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper And T.I.

After buying her mom a $600,000 house just about a year ago, Cardi is already upgrading that home with another stunning New York crib. 

In a video shared to Instagram, Cardi talked about not initially being able to afford to give her mom her dream home and noted the sky-high real estate prices in New York. After diligently saving her cash for the past year, the Bronx-born rapper checked off her childhood goal of giving her mom the perfect house. 

Complete with a gym and a velvet-carpeted room, this luxurious home is basically everyone’s dream home. 

 

Tags: 
Cardi B

Recent Podcast Audio
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes