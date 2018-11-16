Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates Team Up for Lavish “I’m Not Goin’” Video

Gucci Mane is readying for the release of Evil Genius, the prolific rapper’s highly-anticipated 13th studio album set to include features from Quavo, 21 Savage, Kevin Gates, and more.

Despite being filmed in what appears to be an abandoned church, Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates’ new video for “I’m Not Goin’” is filled with wealth around every corner. Models, jewelry, and pyro deck out this new visual.

Even in his comparatively slowed-down single release schedule, Gucci has managed to deliver the Bruno Mars and Kodak Black-featured “Wake Up the Sky.” After recently unveiling a music video for the track, the rapper is already back with another visual and his upcoming album is due in just a few short weeks.