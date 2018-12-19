H.E.R. Shows off Vocals in Bare-Bones Performance of "Carried Away"

H.E.R. is one of the fastest emerging R&B stars of the year, captivating the world with her emotional collab with Daniel Caesar, an appearance on the Superfly soundtrack and vibey track featuring Bryson Tiller.

After the biggest year of her career, the quasi-anonymous singer is continuing to prove her talent and effortless vocals. The humble artist prefers to be defined by her music rather than her appearance or other superficial characteristics that often threaten to overshadow celebrities’ talent.

This bare-bones performance works perfectly with her image and uses the monotonously blue background to draw attention to the complexity of the song. Watch her performance of I Used To Know Her - Part 2 track "Carried Away" for the COLORS Studio in the video above.