Jacquees Claims He’s the King of R&B, Do You Agree?

Jacquees has been making some weirdly controversial headlines recently, from running into issues with his popular remix of Ella Mai’s “Trip” to now stirring up a Twitter storm with his statement that he’s the “king of R&B.”

Jacquees has a polished sound with a smooth voice, but that’s a huge statement to make when he’s going up against titans like Bruno Mars, Usher, and The Weeknd. “Now it’s my time,” he said in a video shared online after acknowledging the greats that came before him.

#Jacquees says he is the King of R&B for this generation. Do you agree??#MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/QfY9VnZ24h — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2018

The confident video ended up leading to a Twitter-wide dispute that involved some shady crying laughing emojis and arguing. Everyone from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Ty Dolla $ign got involved in the debate, offering both silly responses and serious insight about the blurring of genre lines.

Before we can decide who the king of R&B is, I guess we have to decide what R&B actually is. Get some of the best replies and tell us who you think the king is below.

Who's the king of R&B?

beyoncé is the king of rnb — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 10, 2018

Part of me is talking myself into saying Bruno or the Weeknd but I'm not sure they neatly fit into the genre. — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 10, 2018

I must be king of something or I wouldn't be singing on this throne. pic.twitter.com/nYs1ik90Ow — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 10, 2018

-- — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) December 10, 2018