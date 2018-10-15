Kehlani Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Baby Girl

Adding a pregnancy glow to Kehlani’s natural radiance has the “CRZY” singer looking like an actual angel.

Kehlani recently surprised fans by announcing that she’s four months pregnant with a baby girl. After hiding the news for so long, she noted feeling free and beyond excited to start this new chapter in her life.

“I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment,” she gushed in a super sweet Instagram caption.

Soon-to-be father Javie took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement and praise his “baby mama.”

i’ve actually been kinda itching to tweet about how me & kehlani’s relationship fluctuates between being rockstars, to yogis to 15 episode a day couch potatoes then to the “ugh you get on my fuckin nerves but u mines anyway ------” type ratchet & it’s just too much sometimes ok — javie (@jyoungwhite) October 13, 2018

The queer R&B star also used her great news as an opportunity to dismiss misconceptions about LGBTQ+ women being pregnant.