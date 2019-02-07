Kehlani Confirms New Mixtape is Coming This Month

Kehlani has been incredibly busy recently. With the upcoming birth of her first daughter, we honestly expected the glowing queen to take a minute away from music.

It turns out, the “Nights Like This” singer has been preparing to release new music while she’s been preparing for the arrival of her baby. In a gorgeous vintage photo shared to Instagram, she announced an upcoming mixtape.

Titled While We Wait, Lani says the mixtape is coming this month. Based on the title and previous reports, the mixtape is likely a project to hold fans over while she prepares for the release of her sophomore album later this year. Even with “throwaways” like While We Wait, Kehlani delivers hits that we’re more than excited for.