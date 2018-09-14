Khalid Drops "Better" and Features on 6lack's "Seasons"

He just gets better and better

September 14, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Khalid onstage at Teen Choice 2018

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Fans are freaking out about Khalid's new tracks, tweeting him about how hard he "snapped" (stan Twitter language for delivering a flawless performance).

The first of his two new songs is "Better," an electronic track where the talented R&B singer is listed as the sole person with writing credits.

Listen to the vibey new song below:

Khalid also features on a new track from 6lack, following up their hit "OTW." "Seasons" appears on the brand new 6lack album East Atlanta Love Letter and accents his emotive voice with soulful vocals from Khalid.  

