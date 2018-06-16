LISTEN: 2 Chainz Teams Up With Drake and Quavo on “Bigger Than You”

After an album announcement back in February, we finally have the first single from 2 Chainz’s Rap Or Go To The League.

“Bigger Than You” featuring Drake and Quavo is a stacked collab set up to make waves with three of the biggest names in rap. Listen below:

2 Chainz first announced the song by posting the album cover on Instagram just 2 hours before it dropped.

A very relatable top-voted comment on YouTube pokes fun at all of Quavo’s collabs, noting how somehow we'll never get tired of hearing him on a hook. These three successfully leave their marks on any track they’re part of and “Bigger Than You” is no exception.