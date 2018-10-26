Listen to Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s Full Joint Album, ‘MIH-TY’
Get the full 11-track LP below
October 26, 2018
Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign teamed up to created MihTy, first teasing a joint project almost a full year ago. After a lot of waiting and plenty of “soons,” the album is finally here... and it's fire.
Despite pushing back their initial release plans, the duo of sultry hook masters’ highly-anticipated MIH-TY delivers on their promise of an album full of back-to-back bangers.
The LP features 11 laid-back R&B jams that span from the nostalgic “The Light” to the infectious “Take Your Time” with features including Lil Wayne, French Montana, and Wiz Khalifa. Get the full 11 songs below:
- “The Light”
- “Goin’ Thru Some Thangz”
- “FYT” ft. French Montana
- “Perfect Timing”
- “New Level” ft. Lil Wayne
- “Take Your Time”
- “These Days”
- “Surrounded” ft. Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown
- “Lie 2 Me”
- “Ride It”
- “Imitate”