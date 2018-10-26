Listen to Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s Full Joint Album, ‘MIH-TY’

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign teamed up to created MihTyfirst teasing a joint project almost a full year ago. After a lot of waiting and plenty of “soons,” the album is finally here... and it's fire. 

Despite pushing back their initial release plans, the duo of sultry hook masters’ highly-anticipated MIH-TY delivers on their promise of an album full of back-to-back bangers.

The LP features 11 laid-back R&B jams that span from the nostalgic “The Light” to the infectious “Take Your Time” with features including Lil Wayne, French Montana, and Wiz Khalifa. Get the full 11 songs below:

  1. “The Light”

  1. “Goin’ Thru Some Thangz”

  1. “FYT” ft. French Montana

  1. “Perfect Timing”

  1. “New Level” ft. Lil Wayne

  1. “Take Your Time”

  1. “These Days”

  1. “Surrounded” ft. Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown

  1. “Lie 2 Me”

  1. “Ride It”

  1. “Imitate”

