LISTEN: Maxwell Releases Emotional Single “We Never Saw It Coming”

Maxwell’s new slow and calming ballad, “We Never Saw It Coming,” is hauntingly beautiful.

He continues to show why he’s the king of love songs. The mellow and emotional vocals accompanied by minor key strings and piano tell the story of a relationship ended unexpectedly. Listen below:

The R&B singer has teased powerful clips from a short film accompanying the song on Instagram. Although the short film, The Glass House, is exclusively available on TIDAL, the official music video for “We Never Saw It Coming” will be available on all platforms next week.