LISTEN: Wiz Khalifa Releases Laid Back “Hopeless Romantic” ft. Swae Lee

Wiz Khalifa just shared his latest jam featuring Swae Lee. “Hopeless Romantic” is a laid-back, vibey track that melds the two’s stand-out vocals.

This new song leans more towards Swae’s style with his smooth serenading flowing into an icy hook from Wiz. A simple electric guitar motif fades to a vibey synth melody highlighted by car-shaking levels of bass.

Listen to the mellow track below:

Wiz recently shared with us that it’s finally time for him to drop Rolling Papers 2. After four years since his last album Blacc Hollywood, the long-awaited follow-up will be released on July 13.

Here’s to hoping that the two will take this one to the stage on Wiz’s upcoming Dazed and Blazed tour featuring Rae Sremmurd!