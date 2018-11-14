Migos Ad Lib Over Neil Diamond and Dab to Whitney Houston on Carpool Karaoke

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo are the latest passengers of James Corden’s infamous car. As the Carpool Karaoke host chauffeured them around and helped them count the stacks of cash they brought with, the Migos trio also sang along to some classic jams.

Kicking it off with “Walk It Talk It,” Quavo spits bars while Offset and Takeoff throw out adlibs from the backseat. During a cover Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” they made sure to remind everyone that they’re the inventors of the dab.

Is it frowned upon to dab to the queen? We love it either way.

After casually bringing $200,000 cash on a shopping spree, they added some Migos flare to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”… and added some children’s instruments to “Walk It Talk It.”