Migos' “Narcos” Music Video Takes an Unexpected Turn

The ‘Culture II’ song is now accompanied by a lavish visual

June 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Migos perform on the 2018 BET Awards

PressAssociation SIPA USA Today

Hip-hop trio Migos just shared a video for their track “Narcos,” a Latin-inspired banger off of their Culture II LP.

“This real rap, no mumble” sings a heavily auto-tuned Quavo. Ouch. Shots fired.

This visual features the crew at a Spanish-style mansion, enjoying a tropical paradise while executing a high-stakes deal. The lavish and tropical video was directed by Migos’ own Quavo and takes an unexpectedly dark turn at the end.

Watch the video below:

Migos
Narcos
Culture II