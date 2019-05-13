Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Has Earned $10 Million Since His Death

The clothing line made 8 figures in 6 weeks

May 13, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Nispsey Hussle’s name continues to live on as strong as ever before. After his tragic and sudden death on March 31, fans have rallied together to celebrate the GRAMMY-nominated rapper’s life.

Along with promoting his message of positivity and continuing to listen to his music, fans have also supported his Marathon Clothing store. Nipsey was committed to his clothing brand until the moment he was shot and killed just outside of the flagship Los Angeles location.

While the store has closed its doors for now, online business is booming with an unprecedented eight figure sales report in just the six weeks since his death. A source confirmed to XXL that Marathon Clothing has brought in upwards of $10 million since Nipsey’s death. 

Thank you --

"We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post thanking buyers for their support. “We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand."

