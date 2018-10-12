Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Drop “Goin’ Thru Some Thangz”

Listen to MihTy's latest

October 12, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih

Admedia / PictureGroup

Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih just dropped the second song from their collab project, MihTy. The duo is working on a full joint album, combining their voices for some of the iciest tracks.

Related: Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Drop Retro “The Light” Video

“Goin’ Thru Some Thangz” is a laid-back jam with a melody that makes it almost impossible not to blast it on repeat.

Despite initially promising an August 24 release date, MihTy’s album has been pushed back with a previously reported 21 songs expected on it. The album was first teased in December and now is just listed as “coming soon” on Jeremih’s Spotify page.

With songs this catchy, we hope “soon” is very soon.

Tags: 
Ty Dolla $ign
Jeremih
MihTy
Goin Thru Some Thangz

Recent Podcast Audio
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Assistant General Manager of Planning Bill Limmer Talks to Maria Boynton about Marta Expansion WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes